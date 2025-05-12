TV3 & 3FM Host Spectacular ‘Dining with Mama’ Event To Celebrate Mothers Day

TV3 and 3FM, in partnership with Airport View Hotel, hosted the highly anticipated “Dining with Mama” event on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the Avi Event Center in Airport Residential, Accra, in a heartwarming tribute to the selfless love and unwavering support of mothers.

The event, which aimed to make mothers feel like royalty, brought together families for an afternoon filled with live music, sumptuous cuisine, and heartfelt celebration.

Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience, including a lavish buffet lunch, refreshing drinks, thrilling games, and exciting giveaways, creating cherished memories for mothers and their loved ones.

Star-Studded Performances and Heartfelt Tributes

The celebration featured powerful live performances from top Ghanaian artists, including Pesie Esther, OG Music, Max Praise, and Reynolds the Gentleman, whose soulful melodies set the perfect tone for the occasion.

The live band created a lively atmosphere, with many mothers joining in to dance and celebrate the special day.

Making Mothers Feel Like Queens

As part of the celebration, attendees participated in interactive games and contests, with several lucky mothers walking away with special prizes, adding to the day’s excitement.

The Avi Event Center, known for its stunning ambiance, provided the perfect backdrop for families to honor the pillars of their homes.

The organizers emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the vital roles mothers play in nurturing families and building strong communities.

A Royal Experience

Speaking at the event, Ting Teresa Hsing Deng, General manager of U-Fresh, highlighted the importance of creating special moments for mothers, emphasizing that the day was about more than just celebration – it was about acknowledging the sacrifices and unconditional love that mothers offer.

“This event is our way of saying thank you to all the incredible mothers out there. They deserve to feel like royalty, not just on Mother’s Day, but every day,” she noted.

A Call to Celebrate Mothers Always

As the event drew to a close, families shared emotional moments, cutting cakes and sharing hugs, reaffirming the bonds that make motherhood so special with awards presented to deserving mothers.

The event organizers promised to make “Dining with Mama” an annual tradition, ensuring that mothers continue to be celebrated in grand style.

For those who missed this year’s event, the organizers encouraged them to stay tuned for future celebrations, promising even more memorable experiences in the years to come.