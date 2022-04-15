TV3 unveils 25th anniversary logo

TV3, owned by Media General (MG) Ghana Limited, has launched activities to mark the celebration of its 25th anniversary unveiling the anniversary logo.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Francis Doku, the General Manager said Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information unveiled the anniversary logo and launched the anniversary celebration with support from Mrs. Beatrice Agyeman Abbey, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, and media industry executives.

Activities planned for the year-long celebration include, entertainment programmes, interactions with stakeholders, loyalty reward activities for viewers and social responsibility activities.

It said the anniversary celebration would be climaxed with a recognition and awards dinner in October this year to appreciate partners, clients, friends, stakeholders and long serving staff of Media General and TV3 for their support over the years and to seek their continued support into the future.

The statement said TV3 started on air transmission in October 1997, with a mission to be the “First in News, Best in Entertainment”.

It said 25 years on, through hard work, dedication and commitment to its vision and mission, TV3 has been recognized both home and abroad as Ghana’s leading television network.

It said the station successfully achieved its vision of being the most watched television station that was creating and delivering high-quality media content that informs, educates, and entertains its viewers

“TV3 has over the past 25 years brought quality and timely news stories through reporting excellence to viewers. It has also aired and produced dramas and thrilling reality television and entertainment shows for the enjoyment of viewers,” it added.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah congratulated management of the station for its quality delivery since it started operating and encouraged management and staff to strive for more quality and unique programmes as it progresses into the future.

Mrs. Agyeman Abbey expressed gratitude to Almighty God for what TV 3 has accomplished in these 25 years.

She commended partners, clients and stakeholders for their support and contributions to TV 3 that has enabled the network to become a leader in broadcasting.

She also thanked the board, management, and staff for their dedicated and hard work, which has brought the network this far and assured stakeholders that the station would continue to bring creativity and innovation into its programming for the benefit of clients and the viewing public.

“We are excited at how far the network has come and what it has been able to achieve. TV3, is poised to create new standards and experiences for viewers and stakeholders in the country as our award-winning channel celebrate 25 years and consolidate our leadership in the broadcast sector of the country,” she said.

Madam Agyeman said TV 3 remained committed to using the channel as a tool to contribute to the development of individuals, communities, businesses, and the country through quality and exciting content.