TVET Club Established In Pankrono M/A JHS

The Pankrono M/A Junior High School (JHS), in the Old Tafo Municipality of Ashanti Region, has set up a Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) Club for the pupils in the school.

The formation of the club was aimed at addressing misconception associated with TVET and encourage more pupils to pursue courses in that area at the senior high school level.

The objective is to increase enrolment and access to TVET in schools and equip the youth with employable skills in future.

The formation of the Club, first in the Municipality, comes after a programme launched by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) in June 2019 to change the negative perception about TVET.

The school will project and focus on training club members in carpentry, masonry, catering, fashion designing and electrical engineering.

Mrs Betty Drah, the Old Tafo Municipal Director of Education, at the launch of the Club, was hopeful that the concept would woo more girls to venture into male dominated TVET careers and encourage them to take up leadership roles and responsibilities.

She outlined the numerous opportunities TVET offered to the public and encouraged the pupils to take advantage of the pre-school club and aspire to fulfil their dreams as well as acquiring professional skills for socio-economic and industrial development of Ghana.

Mrs Drah indicated that the government was poised to project TVET which was why it had established more of such institutions in the country to train them for skilled manpower development.

She was hopeful that the formation of the club would be replicated in other schools in the municipality to project teaching and learning of TVET at the basic level.

Madam Sarah Owusu, Headmistress of the school, called on those already in TVET to avail themselves and train the pupils.

She used the opportunity to solicit support from benevolent organizations in the community to provide the school with equipment for training of the club members.