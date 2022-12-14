TVET Institutions urged to re-assess mode of training

Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions have been urged to re-assess the mode of training to help equip learners with the relevant marketing skills that will empower them to explore economic opportunities.

Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Director General, TVET Service, who made the call, said quality and relevant TVET system should provide young people with knowledge, skills and attitude required for current and future job opportunities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, she said the Service was expecting a substantial increase in the number of youth and adults who had relevant skills and expertise for decent jobs and entrepreneurship, by 2030.

According to her, TVET had become a tool for skill acquisition and job creation all over the world, and it was important for the youth to take advantage of the opportunities being created by the government to acquire employable skills.

She said the government was currently implementing a number of policies in the TVET sector to expand access and improve delivery at all levels.

The creation of the TVET Service by an Act of Parliament (ACT 1049) of 2020, was to help ensure effective service delivery and efficient coordination and management of TVET systems in Ghana.

Additionally, there had been substantial recruitment of teachers to improve teacher-student ratio as well as the retooling of TVET institutions.

Madam Awity outlined how TVET facilities could help the youth by saying that it should be able to help students to generate work ethics, foster development and behavioural change and eradicate poverty.

She called on all stakeholder to make TVET an ultimate goal to ensure the wellbeing of the youth in this 21st century.

This she said would end the unemployment situation that had bedevilled the nation and build an inclusive and equitable society.