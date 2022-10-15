TVET is catalyst for industrial growth – GSA

The Ghana Science Association (GSA) has ended its 18th biennial conference with an appeal for increased funding and support for technical and vocational education and training.

The association stressed that technical and vocational education has the potential to accelerate Ghana’s industrialization drive.

Speaker after speaker at the conference, in Koforidua, made a resounding demand that repositioning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will expedite efforts to achieve the Ghana beyond Aid agenda.

The conference was on the theme: “Achieving Ghana Beyond Aid: Positioning TVET to Drive Ghana’s Industrialisation in a Post COVID Era,” and brought science experts from both industry and various academic institutions nationwide.

Contributing to the sub-topic restructuring and resourcing TVET to meet the manpower needs of industry, Dr. Stephen Tuckson, a TVET consultant, said restructuring and resourcing the programme would expedite the drive for industrialisation and job creation.

He stated that TVET is a branch of science and technology and that the quality and availability of its human resources have a positive impact on the nation’s economic development and citizens’ standard of life.

He said Ghana’s performance could be enhanced beyond aid if attention was paid to TVET because “it is aimed at assisting individuals to acquire the skills, attitudes and values required to perform an activity to a specified standard.”

Dr. Tuckson also stated that the most pressing labour demands in today’s world are for those with innovative and creative methods of manufacturing new products and services, and thus advocated increased investment and ongoing training reform in TVET, as recommended by the 2004 government white paper.

He also advocated that national TVET policies be given legislative underpinning, and that the coherence of governance and management of TVET be improved, while policies and incentives be introduced to encourage increasing private sector participation in TVET delivery.

Prof. Humphrey Danso, Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education at Akenten Appiah-Minka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), expressed concern about issues inhibiting effective TVET policy implementation.

He remarked that the country’s education system had been a “jack of all trades and a master of none”, signifying a lack of focus on the importance of professionalism and specialisation in various industries to increase quality and distinguishability.

He added that there is a need for specialists in bricklaying, tiling, concreting, painting, special roofing, and plastering, among other things, but that such specialisation or professionalism does not exist in Ghana.

He blamed this on Ghana’s hybrid approach, which combines general education, which mainly relies on PhD degrees for teaching, with TVET education, which does not require such qualifications but instead focuses on hands-on practical industrial experience to transmit knowledge and skills.

Ghana established the TVET to provide individuals, particularly young people, with the technical and professional skills required for accelerated socio-economic and industrial growth.

However, it faces a few challenges, including a scarcity of technical institutes, a lack of facilities and materials for training students, insufficient technical teachers or facilitators, a scarcity of training institutions for technical teachers, difficulty in career progression, and a negative public perception.

GSA was founded in the 1950s to enhance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics via interaction and cross-fertilisation of ideas to utilise scientific knowledge and technology transfer for national development.