Twellium fetes Muslim communities in Ghana during ongoing Ramadan

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the makers of Verna Mineral Water and Rush Energy Drink, has kicked off its annual celebration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by donating assorted drinks to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu, at his residence in Accra.

The gesture is in line with the company’s objectives and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and is aimed at observing the ‘Ramadan’ season with the entire Islamic community in Ghana as the fasting period continues.

Among the items donated was Twellium’s new product, Afiya Tamarind which has been recently introduced onto the Ghanaian market.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu, expressed his appreciation and prayed for the success of the company while urging them to extend such kind gestures to other communities.

Furthermore, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Twellium Industrial Company Limited hosted an iftar for residents of Newtown, Nima, Maamobi and Circle in Accra at the Swaggers Resto-pub.

Participants were given the opportunity to sample Twellium’s new Afiya Tamarind Drink after breaking their fast and feasting.

One of the participants, Hausa comedian Faisal Kulmila expressed gratitude for the company’s continuous support to the Muslim community over the years and encouraged them to continue supporting Zongo communities.

Twellium Industries has gained significant recognition and appreciation from Imams, chiefs, dignitaries, and the general Muslim public for its contributions to the Muslim community in Ghana.

The company is also scheduled to host the annual Quran recitation competition this year.