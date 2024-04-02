Twellium Industrial support Ghana National Amputee Football Team-The Black Challenge

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a beverage manufacturing industry in the country has supported the Ghana National Amputee Football Team towards its preparations to participate in the upcoming 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of National (AAFCON) to kick start in Cairo Egypt from 19th to 28th April, 2024

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Ali Ajami commended the team for their commitment to the sports fraternity and express his gratitude to the team for emerging as winners in the 2023 African Paralympic games held in the country.

He however urged the team to defend the trophy to lift the flag of Ghana high while playing in Egypt and said the company have previous supported the team in diverse ways particularly in the sports disciplines.

He added that the presentation also forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) saying that the gesture ties into the company’s core values in giving back to society and therefore called on other corporate institutions, benevolent societies, philanthropists among others to come to the aid of the team.

The General Secretary of the team, Mohammed Harmis Huzair, thanked the management of the company for the kind gesture and urged others to emulate the shining example of the company and said the team have gained recognition at the national and international levels of their champions in tournaments and again called on Corporate Ghana and other bodies for support to enable the team prepare adequately for the tournament in Egypt.

For his part, the Head Coach of the team, Stephen Richard Obeng thanked Government and the sports ministry for fulfilling their financial obligations in previous tournaments and assured that the team will defend the AAFCON Cup and bring the trophy home.

He therefore plead with Government to come to the aid of the team in cash or in kind to boost the morale of players as well as management for effective preparations towards the tournaments and also defend the Cup for mother Ghana.

In a related development, 8 foreign based players in Turkey have arrived to join their counterparts as players are expected to begin camping in Accra on 5th April, 2024.

Report by Ben LARYEA