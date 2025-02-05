Twelve Candidates Vie for Ashanti Region’s Council of State Seat

Twelve individuals, including two women, have officially filed their nominations to contest for the Ashanti Region’s representative position on Ghana’s Council of State.

The candidates, ranging in age from 27 to 68, bring a wealth of experience from various fields, including traditional leadership, farming, business, and media. The election, set for Tuesday, 11 February, will take place at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi, with 86 assembly members from the region’s 43 districts forming the electoral college.

The list of candidates features prominent names such as Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Rose Hamilton, Frederick Adjei, Nana Yaw Akuoko, Alexander Nti, Nana Gyedu Kumanin IV, and Nana Kusi Ampofoh II. Also in the race are Angel Yirenkyi, Nana Foriwaa Adwoa, Daniel Anarfi Yeboah, Bismark Adjei, and Yaw Owusu Obimpe. Their diverse backgrounds reflect the region’s rich tapestry of leadership and expertise, offering voters a wide range of choices.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Osei Nsiah, provided details about the election process, emphasizing its non-partisan nature. He confirmed that the EC had distributed copies of the nomination of polls—also known as the election register—to all candidates to facilitate their campaigns. “This is a non-partisan election, and we expect that the selected assembly members will vote for someone who has the interest of the region at heart,” Mr. Nsiah stated.

Addressing rumors of disqualifications, Mr. Nsiah firmly dismissed such claims, clarifying that all nominees who successfully filed their paperwork remain eligible. “In fact, no person has been disqualified from this race,” he asserted, putting to rest any speculation about potential exclusions.

The upcoming election has generated significant interest, as the chosen representative will play a crucial role in advising the president on matters of national importance. With the Ashanti Region being a key player in Ghana’s socio-economic landscape, the stakes are high for both the candidates and the electorate.

As the campaign period winds down, all eyes are on the assembly members tasked with selecting a candidate who can effectively champion the region’s interests. The outcome of Tuesday’s vote will not only shape the Council of State’s composition but also signal the priorities and aspirations of the Ashanti Region in the years to come.