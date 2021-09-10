Twelve plead guilty for defying Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil ban

Pic: Hong Kong residents display China's national flag in the Tamar Park, Hong Kong on June 25, 2020 in support of the national security legislation for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Xinhua)
Twelve activists who attended a banned vigil to commemorate the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Former democratic lawmaker Eddie Chu, former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, Figo Chan, and former lawmaker Albert Ho were among those charged with participating in the unauthorized assembly last year.

The 12 were among thousands of Hong Kongers who defied a police ban of the vigil for the second time in two years. Events to commemorate the deaths at pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square had taken place since 1990.

Risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic was cited by police as the reason for the ban last year.

Critics however saw the ban as part of a wider crackdown on dissent in the city, following anti-government protests earlier that year.

The protests have since been stamped out following the imposition of a national security law by Beijing.

On Wednesday police arrested four prominent activists from HK Alliance, which is the latest group to face investigation under the controversial national security law.

