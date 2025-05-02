Twelve Suspects Remanded in Ghana Illegal Mining Crackdown

A High Court in Accra has remanded twelve individuals into police custody for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, along the Tano River in Ghana’s Western Region.

The suspects, arrested during a targeted police operation in April 2025, face charges of operating without a mining license and polluting water bodies, offenses that carry significant penalties under Ghanaian law.

Presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, the court ordered the group to reappear on May 14, 2025, as investigations continue. The accused include Evans Atanga Agana, Stephen Tuffour Bempah, Samuel Addai, Joseph Kofi Antwi, Elizabeth Atambila, Kennedy Akwasi Awimbora, Waja Matthew, Naya Sampana, Janet Atanga, Beatrice Amponsah, Aishetu Gariba, and Grace Enyonam Amorkupor.

According to prosecution details, police acting on directives from the Inspector-General of Police conducted a raid near Samreboi on April 18, 2025, after reports of illegal mining along the Tano and Subiri rivers. Officers reportedly found the suspects actively extracting minerals, with visible pollution observed in the Tano River. While the twelve were apprehended, accomplices fled the scene.

The case underscores Ghana’s intensified efforts to combat galamsey, a practice linked to environmental degradation, deforestation, and contamination of critical water sources. Despite previous government initiatives, including military-led crackdowns and community education programs, illegal mining persists, driven by economic desperation and weak enforcement.

Ghana’s Tano River, a vital ecosystem and water supply for nearby communities, has suffered extensively from unregulated mining. Sedimentation and chemical runoff from such activities threaten aquatic life and agriculture, compounding challenges in regions already grappling with climate vulnerabilities.

This prosecution aligns with broader national and regional priorities to safeguard natural resources. Recent amendments to Ghana’s mining laws impose stricter penalties for illegal operations, while partnerships with local leaders aim to curb community-level complicity. However, critics argue that systemic corruption and limited alternative livelihoods for miners hinder progress.

As the case proceeds, environmental advocates and legal experts will monitor its outcome for precedents in enforcing accountability. For now, the remand of the twelve suspects signals judicial resolve to address a crisis that continues to test Ghana’s commitment to sustainable development.