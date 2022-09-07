Twelve teams to battle for KGL U-17 Inter-Club Champions League trophy

Twelve juvenile teams are set to compete for the ultimate prize in the second edition of the KGL U-17 Inter-Club Champions League billed for Saturday, September 10, at the Madina Astro turf in Accra.

The KGL Foundation together with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), launched the KGL Foundation U-17 Champions League tournament on Tuesday at the GFA head office in Accra.

In a speech read on behalf of the CEO of the KGL Foundation, a Director of the KGL Group, Mr. Ken Mpare stated his desire to emphasize their commitment to the development of sports in the country, particularly grassroots football and as such have decided to spice up this year’s tournament with the provision of jerseys, cones, training bibs for the 12 teams.

Sports, according to the KGL Foundation, was critical to achieving national, long-term, and individual development and was clearly defined in one of the Foundation’s topic areas, which aims at giving young people the option to channel their energies into positive activities rather than being involved in societal vices.

Mr. Mpare recounted the good old days where Ghana was once the hub of young talented footballers with the likes of Odartey Lamptey, Daniel Addo, Awudu Issaka, Ali Jarra, Samuel Kuffour, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien who began their career at the grassroots level.

The KGL Foundation, in collaboration with the GFA in 2021 agreed a five-year deal worth One million dollars to develop juvenile football in a quest to unearth talented players to feed the national teams.

Mr. Kurt Simeone Okraku, the GFA President at the launch said the U-17 Inter-Club Champions league tourney has created the platform for young players to reach their peak in their football career.

The GFA President announced that, transportation, feeding of players and officials and accommodation of all the teams would be taken care of by the association.

The winner of this year’s edition would walk away with gold medals and Ghc20, 000, with the first runner up receiving Ghc10, 000, whiles the second runner and fourth placed teams receive Ghc5,000 and Ghc3,000 respectively.

The best player, highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper will be rewarded at the end of the tourney.

The 12 teams to compete for the trophy won by Mal FC last year are Great Corinthians Juniors, Kitase Action Boys, Ksi Barcelona Babies.

The rest are, Wa Yaasin FC Colts, Kintampo Manchester FC, Battor Delali FC, Soccer Masters Colts Club, Bassani FC, Breman Professionals FC, Foresee FC, Benab Ajax Sports Academy and Tamale Real Republicans.