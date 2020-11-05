Twelve women have successfully filed their nominations with the Eastern Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC), to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.

They are contesting in eleven out of the 33 constituencies in the region, on the tickets of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Convention People’s Party (CPP), and the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG), with one contesting as an independent candidate.

The constituencies are Atiwa East, Abirem, Akropong, Abuakwa North, Afram Plains North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Akim Oda, Achiase, Fanteakwa North, and Suhum.

Four of the candidates are incumbents and they are Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Finance, Mrs Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Akropong MP and Deputy Information Minister, Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North and Deputy Minister for Education and Ms Betty Krosbi Mensah, MP for Kwahu Afram Plains North for the NDC.

The rest are Ms Mavis Ama Frimpong (NDC), Abirem, Amanda Okyere Kwatia (NDC), Suhum, Ms Petrah Penianah (GUM), New Juaben South, Ms Lucy Ansah (GUM), Akim Oda, Ms Christiana Yeboah (GUM), Achiase, Ms Gifty Anakwa (CPP), Akropong, Ms Dorcas Brobbey (LPG), New Juaben North and Ms Faustina Kwakye Yeboah (independent), Fanteakwa North.

With the exception of the Akropong constituency where two women are contesting the same seat, in the persons of Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei of the NPP and Ms Mercy Ansah of the CPP, all the remaining 10 constituencies have one woman contesting with several men including incumbent MPs.

In the Abirem constituency, Ms Mavis Ama Frimpong, a former Eastern Regional Minister and former District Chief Executive (DCE) is contesting for the third time.

Madam Faustina Kwakye Yeboaa, the only female independent candidate in the region, would be contesting Mr Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, the NPP incumbent MP and Mr Haruna Apaw Wiredu (NDC) for the Fanteakwa North Constituency.