The 25 alleged secessionists, standing trial at an Accra Circuit Court, have been admitted to bail.

The accused were granted bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 each with two sureties.

The Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, ordered that the sureties be public servants earning not less than GHS4,000.

The accused were also ordered by the Court to be reporting to the Police.

Meanwhile, four of the accused persons have been discharged after prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, had amended the charge sheet.

ASP Asare informed the Court that the case was still under investigations and prayed it to remand the 25 accused persons lawfully into Police custody.

Prosecution argued that the Circuit Court did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail hence preserved their pleas.

However, lawyers of the accused persons claimed the rights of their client had been breached, alleging ill treatments by the Police.

They claimed some of the accused persons were innocently arrested and that their arrest had deprived their dependents of shelter and other necessities of life.

The Defense Counsel also argued that some of their clients had been unwell and needed to be granted bail to receive medical treatment.

The accused persons are being held on charges including treason felony.