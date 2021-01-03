Twenty-five babies were born at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on New Year day, comprising nine males and 16 females.

The babies include a set of female twins.

Madam Edith Akua Baah, Senior Midwifery Officer (SMO) at the Maternity Department of KBTH, told the Ghana News Agency that 10 babies were delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) and 15 babies through Caesarean Section (CS).

She said six babies were taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where pre-matured and critically ill new born babies were cared for and treated with specialised equipment.

The GNA was told that the six babies, comprised one pre term baby, one Gestational Diabetes Mellitus baby, two “O/A” big babies, one Mecronium Aspiration baby and one baby with a low Apgar Score.

“Mothers who gave birth through CS will be discharged on a third post whilst mothers who gave birth through SVD will be discharged after a day or some hours after delivery when there are no complications,” she said.

The in-charge said the babies together with their mothers were doing well.