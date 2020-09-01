A group of 21 irregular migrants from Syria and Lebanon arrived on a boat on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the group included 10 men, four women, five children and two unaccompanied minors aged 17.

The migrants said that 12 of them came from Lebanon and nine from Syria.

This was the first time migrants who arrived in Cyprus said they came from Lebanon. It was not immediately clear whether they left Beirut before or after the August 4 explosion in the Lebanese capital.

After being processed at a local police station, all the migrants were taken to a quarantine area at a center hosting asylum seekers near the capital of Nicosia.

Cyprus is one of the European Union (EU) frontline countries where refugees from the war-torn regions of Syria and irregular migrants from Asian and African countries arrive in small groups.