Twenty-one year-old unemployed jailed for stealing 

The Nkwanta South District Court has sentenced one Kwabena Tetteh, 21, unemployed, to 23-months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry, causing damage to properties and stealing and was sentenced accordingly by the court presided over by Mr. Joseph Evans Anang Okropa.

Police Inspector Bright Nkansah, the Prosecutor, told the court that between September 27 and 29, 2023, the convict broke into seven shops within Nkwanta town and made stole several items.

The items, he said, included flat screen televisions, laptops, mobile phones, Ghanaian Kente cloths, cartons of frozen chicken, fish, drugs, condoms and ladies bags, worth millions of cedis.

The Prosecution said during one of the convict’s stealing escapade, his mobile phone fell off and one of the shops owners picked it up and lodged a complain at the Nkwanta Police station together with the six other shop owners.

Inspector Nkansah said the Police during their investigations arrested the convict on October 2, at his hideout at Nsana Zongo, a suburb of Nkwanta and arraigned him.

The Judge, in passing his judgement, said even though this was the first appearance of the convict in court, his actions were dangerous to the society, thus the sentence.

He said the conviction was an opportunity for the convict to avoid stealing and also to protect him from being harmed by the society.

Meanwhile, Madam Adwoa Tawiah, 56, mother of the convict and a Zoomlion staff in Nkwanta South, was fine Gh¢ 1,200 for dishonestly receiving stolen items from her son.

She also pleaded guilty to her offence and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

Prosecution told the court, Madam Tawiah, has received several stolen items from the son, but refused to report to the authorities.

Inspector Nkansah described the action of the mother of the victim as deliberate to protect the son and also enjoy the stolen items.

He said some of the items were found with her upon police investigation hence her punishment.