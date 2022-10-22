Twenty-six Dormaa Central NDC executives seek re-election

A total of 26 out of 28 incumbent constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Dormaa Central are seeking for re-election.

Two people who held the Deputy Secretary and Zongo Caucus Coordinator positions have opted out of the contest, which would be decided by 1,215 delegates in the constituency on Saturday.

Mr Dominic Adomah, the Constituency Organiser of the Party told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Friday at Dormaa-Ahenkro, that two candidates were disqualified by the constituency vetting committee for flouting the Party’s election rules.

Mr Adomah urged the delegates to vote for leaders who would work hard to for the Party to capture the Dormaa Central seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party which have held it for the past 22 years.