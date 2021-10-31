Twenty students in Ashanti Region receive scholarship packages

Twenty brilliant but needy students in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region have received scholarship packages worth GH¢10,000.00.

Each of the students and pupils selected from basic and Senior High Schools in Mampong and Meduma in the Municipality received GH¢500.00 from ASA Savings and Loans in support of their education.

Mr Alexander Opoku Ayitey, the Mampong Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans explained that the package formed part of the company’s 2021 corporate social reasonability to give back to society.

Speaking at a short ceremony at Mampong, Mr Ayitey emphasized that education remained the greatest legacy, hence, the need to support brilliant but needy pupils and students to achieve high academic laurels.

“The 20 students are academically brilliant but financially handicapped and as a business entity, it is therefore imperative we support the development of the community through education, which remains a key variable in the development bracket”, he said.

“Besides, the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has stained the prowess of our clients, hence, the need to cushion them to revive their businesses and homes,” Mr Opoku added.

Madam Margret Boateng, a parent of one of the beneficiaries thanked ASA for its benevolence and urged other financial institutions to emulate.

“These packages show ASA is not only interested in profit making, but also committed to improving the living standards of its customers and their families”, she said.