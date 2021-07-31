Twenty-third Emancipation Durbar held in Cape Coast

The usual fanfare, pomp, and pageantry amidst wonderful cultural display of the rich Ghanaian culture, characterized the 23rd edition of the 2021 Pan-African-Historical-Theatre-Festival (, PANAFEST) and Emancipation durbar at Emintsemadze Palace in Cape Coast.

A mini durbar of chiefs, Diasporans and the people of Cape Coast was held amidst strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols with vigorous washing of hands and the use of hand sanitizers.

About 100 people from the Diaspora dressed in various casual and cultural African wear were there to grace the occasion, singing and dancing to fontomfrom drumming.

More than 40 chiefs and queen mothers adorned in rich regalia of Kente and Adinkra with colourful beads gold trinkets and other ornaments around their necks, arms and ankles were a sight to behold.

The durbar grounds beautifully decorated in the National colours, saw dignitaries such as Odeefo Amokwa Buadu VIII, the President of Central Regional House of Chiefs, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Efutu Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area were among the high profile Traditional rulers.

Other dignitaries are Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Regional Minister, Dr. Awal Mohammed, the Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture, and other personalities from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In celebrating this year’s Panafest and Emancipation Day in remembrance of the gallant Africans who died during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

This year’s celebration would be on the theme: “Securing the African Family: Our Soul, Our Health, Our Wealth”.

It was organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, and traditional authorities.

The international event (Emancipation Day) is observed annually to commemorate the resistance and liberation of Africans in the Diaspora from chattel slavery and human rights violations.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the durbar grounds, Rabbi Halevi, the Executive Director of PANAFEST Foundation, said he was optimistic that the celebration was an opportunity to learn about the slave trade and find ways of turning the tragedy into something positive for the Country and the entire Continent.

He said the youth must be taught about the toil and suffering of the African and what our leaders passed through in securing a great nation.

Mr Halevi said the PANAFEST and Emancipation Day was a moment of rebirth which called for more self-introspection and reconciliation among Ghanaians to grow the nation for all.

He celebrated the resilience of African ancestors who lost their lives during the trans-Atlantic slave trade and kicked against all forms of diversionist tendencies to help fight poverty with a unified front.