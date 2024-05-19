Twifo “34” School Building Collapse Forces BECE Candidates to Study Under Trees

Hundreds of pupils of Twifo “34” Basic School in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of Central Region are compelled to study under trees after the collapse of their three-unit classroom block.

The community located about 12-kilometre from Twifo Praso, the district capital, and serves seven adjoining rural communities of about 5,000 population.

All Pupils, particularly candidates preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) learn under trees despite the recent strong winds, thunder lightning and rains.

The situation had peaked absenteeism, wasting valuable learning time and opportunities for self-study.

The structure built through communal labour 26 years, developed cracks due to lack of maintenance, making it a death trap as l the Junior High School One (JHS1) classroom broke down first when classes were over.

The Chief of the community, Nene Sodje, said the community had informed the District Assembly about the deadly state of the school building, but nothing was done about it until the recent incident forced the Assembly to alert the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The Chief said: “As we speak, the JHS 1 -3 students learn under the trees. The situation will have negative impact on students preparing to write their BECE in July.”

“Imagine such children going to write same exams with those in urban areas with state of the arts facilities for teaching and learning.”

He said the lack of proper classroom facilities and learning materials could significantly impact the quality of education and hinder effective teaching and learning.

Again, he indicated that studying in open spaces without proper desks and chairs makes it difficult for students to write and learn comfortably and this could negatively impact their posture and physical health over time.

“Studying under trees is considered a sign of poverty and lack of government support for education and can lead to stigma and low self-esteem among students,” the Chief noted.

Mr McCarthy Togbe, a Unit Committee Chairman said it was shameful for a country like Ghana to allow students to study under trees.

He said it was important to consider the long-term effects of pupils studying under trees and urged government to prioritise building safe, well-equipped school infrastructure that provides conducive learning environment for all students.