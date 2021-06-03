Twitter has deleted the post of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he spoke about the situation in the country’s southeast using the language of threats, over the violation of the network’s rules, the Nation newspaper reported.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the [battle] fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” Buhari wrote in the deleted post.

The tweet seems to be a response to a series of arson attacks in the South East Region, for which no group has claimed the responsibility yet.

In the deleted post, Buhari referred to the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War, during which the country’s troops defeated the self-proclaimed Republic of Biafra that controlled the southeastern part of Nigeria.