A former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has suggested that Twitter’s decision to establish its Africa headquarters in Ghana is a result of investments made by the former John Mahama government.

According to him, the Mahama administration made massive investments in both fixed and wireless broadband services and delivered 4G on a wider scale.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Boamah expressed his delight at the news, adding that data is currency for the future.

“Glad Twitter selected Ghana to host its Africa operations. This is benefit from investments in both fixed & wireless broadband,” he wrote.“Also glad we delivered 4G on a wider scale to Ghanaians & extended optic fiber across the country including rural areas. Data is the currency for the future. Data will generate more jobs,” he added.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement to set up their first Africa office in Ghana.

In a short post on Twitter, Dorsey wrote: “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Reacting to this, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described Twitter’s decision to make Ghana its operations hub in Africa as “excellent news.”

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” Ghana’s President tweeted.

“As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” the president further stated.twitter.com

”},”platform”:{“code”:”pulsembed”},”alignment”:”center”}’>Meanwhile, Twitter said it chose Ghana because the country is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate.

“Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” Twitter added in a statement.