Twitter Locks Down Facilities Amid Sabotage Concerns as Employees Quit

Twitter is temporarily shutting down access to its office buildings amid concerns that a wave of outgoing employees could attempt to sabotage the social media platform during their departure, Platformer reported.

Hundreds of employees chose to depart Twitter following an ultimatum by new owner Elon Musk to either prepare for an intense work environment or leave the company with severance, New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, Musk issued a statement to Twitter employees saying that “long hours at high intensity” will be needed to overhaul the social media company and nothing less than “exceptional performance” will be accepted. Musk gave employees until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday to decide whether to continue work or receive three months of severance.

By the deadline, hundreds of employees appeared to depart the company, leaving it in disarray, the report said. Musk and advisers held meetings with some workers deemed “critical” to convince them to remain at Twitter, the report also said.

The suspension of office building access was done out of concern by Musk and his team that employees could sabotage the company on their way out, the Platformer report said. Twitter offices will reopen on November 21, the report also said.

Last month, Musk finalized his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which he said is part of larger plans to develop “X, the everything app.” Musk has promised to take measures such as bolstering free speech protections and clamping down on fake accounts on the platform.