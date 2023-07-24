Social media giant, Twitter has unveiled its brand new logo featuring a white X on a black background, replacing the good old white bird on a blue background.

This comes a day after Twitter owner Elon Musk hinted that a change of logo was coming.

Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino who introduce Twitter’s new logo officially, tweeted the logo and said “X is here! Let’s do this.”

She explained that “It’s an exceptionally rare thing in life or in business that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now x will go further transforming the global town square.”

According to her for years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill its great potential.

“X will do that more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid features launched but we’re just getting started,” she stated in her tweet.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world,” she added.

Following the new logo change, “Tweets’ now will be replaced and posts will be called ‘x’s”.

Last Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the new Twitter logo. Twitter’s official account @Twitter has also changed its name and displayed a picture to the new X logo.