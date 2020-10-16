Social media giant Twitter said they have no evidence of a hack or security breach as Twitter users across the globe saw widespread service outages on Thursday evening.

Twitter said the issue was caused “by an inadvertent change we made to our internal systems.” “Twitter should be working for everyone within the next few hours,” the company’s communication team said in a tweet.

Earlier, the social media giant said it was investigating the issue but “have no evidence this outage is caused by a security breach or hack,” according to a message on the company’s programming interface, known as API.

Users in US, Germany and Australia among others were greeted with frozen timelines and error messages.

In the US the outage lasted around an hour before Twitter was restored. Following the outage one user asked: “where are you” to Twitter, with the company’s communication team responding: “What did u miss us or something.”

According to Downdector.com, which tracks website status, tens of thousands of people have self-reported an outage in the US and globally.

Twitter last saw a major outage in February.