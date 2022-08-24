Twitter strengthens teams fighting toxic content, spam bots

The health experience team, which works on reducing misinformation and harmful content, will combine with the Twitter service team, responsible for reviewing profiles that users report, and with taking down spam accounts.

The new Health Products and Services (HPS) group will be led by Ella Irwin, the VP of product for health and Twitter service, who joined the company in June.

“We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos,” Irwin wrote in the email to staff, adding the team will “ruthlessly prioritize” its projects.

The reorganization of the toxic content and spam teams “reflects our continued commitment to prioritize, and focus our teams in pursuit of our goals,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

The move also comes as high-ranking executives such as Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, who oversaw consumer products and revenue, left the company amid the chaos with Elon and his aborted USD 44 billion takeover bid of Twitter.

Twitter will be facing Elon Musk in October about the executive’s withdrawn offer for the company. Musk has accused the company of holding back on how it actually calculates spam accounts.

The news also follows statements by former executive in the press that twitter has been misleading federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

Zatko, formerly head of security at Twitter, was let go by Twitter in June, together with chief information security officer Rinki Sethi.

Twitter responded to Zatko’s allegations by saying these were aimed at capturing attention and inflicting harm on the company. Twitter added that it stands by its disclosures on spam and bot accounts.