Twitter has announced it has settled on Ghana as the place to establish its Africa headquarters.

“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent,” the company said in a tweet.

It touted Ghana’s democratic credentials and its hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat as reasons for choosing the country to host its Africa headquarters.

“As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host the AfCFTA aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa,” it said.

Reacting to the news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted: “The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country”.

Twitter also announced its recruitment plans in the country but putting out a list of job opportunities for Ghanaians and other Africans to apply.

“We are looking for specialists to join several teams including product, design, engineering, marketing and communications. Full details on current job openings can be found on the Twitter Careers site,” it said.

Meanwhile, ahead of opening a physical office in the country, Twitter said it looks forward to “welcoming and onboarding our new team members remotely so that we can make an immediate impact while we explore the opportunity to open an office in Ghana in the future”.