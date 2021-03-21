dpa/GNA – Twitter said it will establish a legal entity in Turkey to be able to continue operations, in accordance with the country’s controversial social media law passed last year.

The law requires foreign social media platforms accessed by more than 1 million daily users in Turkey to appoint legal representatives based in the country, or face hefty fines and bandwidth reductions.

Critics and rights groups warn the law will increase censorship and stifle dissent. The platforms also have to store user data in Turkey, making it easier for the authorities to access.

In a statement on Friday, Twitter said it agreed to comply with the law, but pledged to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”

Turkey has imposed fines on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok for violating the law in recent months.

Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn have since said they will appoint representatives.

Turkey routinely detains and prosecutes people for criticizing the government and its policies on social media.

“We remain committed to protecting the voices and data of people in Turkey who use Twitter,” the social media company said.