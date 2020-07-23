The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), has called on residents to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 prevention protocols to ensure their safety.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, made the call in a sessional address during the Assembly’s ordinary general meeting.

Mrs Amoako revealed that the Municipality had so far recorded 808 positive COVI-19 cases out of which two had died while 800 had recovered and discharged.

She appealed to the public to observe the safety protocols, saying residents must continue to educate each other on the best practices relating to social distancing, regular hand washing, wearing of nose masks and the usage of hand sanitizers.

She said, “it is very sad to see some people playing down the pandemic in this Municipality especially the markets at TEXPO and Community 2. Similar things are seen in our streets, shops and almost everywhere”.

The MCE indicated that the Assembly was looking at the best ways to enforce compliance of the protocols to bring sanity in the Municipality.

She revealed that the challenge of compliance with the protocols was also apparent in schools saying however that such challenges were being handled by the authorities.

On the school reopening for finalists, she disclosed that her outfit was instrumental in the facilitation and distribution of veronica buckets, bowls, stands, taps, infrared thermometers, and soaps among others.

She said a total of 26,867 face masks in addition to the other sanitation items were distributed to 21 public and 91 private junior high schools and three senior high schools in the Municipality.

Touching on other sectors of the Municipality, she said between January and June 2020, TWMA accrued a total of Ghs 3,058,102.67 Internally Generated Fund (IGF), describing it as very low and asked all stakeholders to improve on it to facilitate development in the area.

To address flooding in Communities 17, 18, 19 and 20 as well as Klagon, Devtraco and Sakumono village, the Assembly, she said was dredging and desilting drains and evacuating refuse regularly.

She observed that the perennial flooding of the area was due to the blocking of the drains connecting Sakumono into the sea with heaps of refuse.

Mrs Amoako announced that “consequently, we have marked some structures to be demolished on waterways, green belt and wet lands to pave way for rain water to flow freely.

The Assembly shall carefully take steps for the demolition of some structures on waterways. We shall strengthen sensitization exercise to mitigate disasters”.

