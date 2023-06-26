TWMA presents sheep to Muslim community  

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has supported Muslims within the municipality with 11 sheep towards the Eid celebration.

The sheep are to be shared, one for each community within the 11 electoral areas in the municipality.

Mr. Patrick Atitiati Laweh Osanyormor, TWMA’s Presiding Member, who presented the animals, said it was a representation of their love and support for the Muslims.

He said it was part of the Assembly’s corporate social responsibility to support the Muslims within the municipality for their prayers and dedication towards the betterment of the municipality.

He said the TWMA annually supported the Muslims and encouraged them to celebrate modestly, devoid of violence.

Ahlaji Muhammad Awal, the Chief Imam for Wulei electoral area, received the animals on behalf of the Muslim community and thanked the Assemblies for the continuous support.