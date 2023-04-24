TWMA to convert Tema Mexico School into Islamic School

Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency,has said that he is working with the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) to convert Mexico School in Tema Community Two into an Islamic school.

The Mexico School building, which has structural cracks, used to house the school’s students, who were evacuated to a newly built school building a few yards away, leaving the space empty.

Mr. Ahenkorah, who was speaking to Muslims during Eid prayers at Lashibi, said he had been in talks with the Assembly about renovating and converting the abandoned Mexico School building into an Islamic school.

He stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had Muslims at heart, and hence urged them to maintain them in office to continue to do good for them.

He reminded them that they were the first political party to establish a Zongo Ministry as well as a fund to assist bright but needy Zongo children.

Madam Anna Adukwei Addo, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, commended the Muslim community on successfully finishing their 30-day fast and wished them a good Eid celebration.

She reminded them of the significance of coexisting with people of other faiths and beliefs within the community Io maintain a peaceful environment.

Imam Mutawakiu Iddris, Imam of Lashibi Central Mosque, advised Muslims to continue practising Islamic principles even after Ramadan period.