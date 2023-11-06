Two Ada SHS Students Drown in the Volta River

Two students from Ada Senior High School (SHS) in the Greater Accra region lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident that occurred on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The identities of the students, who were estimated to be between 16 and 18 years old, remain unknown. They are believed to have left the school without proper permission (exeat) to swim in the Volta River near the school.

According to information obtained by Citi News, nearby residents noticed the students and attempted to rescue them, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain, and the students could not be saved.

An eyewitness, however, shared that these students had ventured to the river to fetch water due to a shortage of water in the school. He mentioned, “The school authorities came yesterday and they went and reported it to the Ada police station, so they have taken them to the district hospital.”

In the wake of this tragic incident, the police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of the two students.