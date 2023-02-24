Two African institutions pledge to support peace in eastern DR Congo

The East African Community (EAC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) on Thursday committed to strengthening collaboration in supporting the restoration of peace and security in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

A statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the commitment was made by EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki and ICGLR Executive Director Joao Caholo.

They said their respective institutions have complementary roles to play in ensuring a sustainable solution to the peace and security situation in eastern DRC is realized, said the statement.

Mathuki said the gains of regional integration, such as economic development, can only be realized when the region is peaceful, “and we thus have to play our rightful roles in contributing to this.”

“A win in ensuring peace is realized in eastern DRC is a win for the continent and globe at large,” Caholo said. Enditem