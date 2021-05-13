Two al-Shabab militants were killed and several others injured in a foiled terror attack happening early Wednesday in Wajir county, northeast Kenya near the Somali border, the police confirmed.

Rono Bunei, northeastern regional police commander, said the two extremists were killed in a clash with security agents as they attempted to destroy a communication mast in Tarbaj area of Wajir County.

Bunei said the number of militants killed could be higher after the 4 a.m. incident since many escaped with severe injuries.

“We repulsed them as they attempted to destroy Safaricom masts. Al-Shabab used an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) to bring down one of the masts but was not successful. Our forces are pursuing them,” Bunei said on the phone.

He said the security forces recovered two AK47 rifles with ten magazines from the group who had targeted a communication mast in Afaat Center of Wajir County before police were alerted.

Independent sources said one Kenyan police reservist was killed and two others were injured in the dawn attack.

Meanwhile, Bunei said two police reservists were killed in a separate dawn attack in Mandera County after the militants attacked a communication mast located at Sango area, leaving several residents without communication.

Al-Shabab militants usually destroy telecommunication masts to disrupt police response and communication in the areas along the border with Somalia before they could inflict harm on the locals.

The latest attacks came after intelligence reports showed the militants were marshaling along the border in Lamu and Mandera areas in readiness for attacks in Kenya. Enditem