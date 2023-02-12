Two Algerians win gold medals at African Road Cycling

Malek Mechab and Riad Bakhti from Algeria picked gold medals in the Junior Road Race at the 2023 Africa Road Cycling Championship in Accra.

The main competition for the day was the Junior Men Road Race with a distance of 82km in seven laps accruing an average speed of 32.22km/hr, which enrolled twenty participants.

Both Mechab and Bakhti finished first and second respectively with a time of two hours, 36 minutes and 25 seconds and two hours, 36 minutes 26 seconds, followed by Moroccan El Kurymy Achraf who beat Ghana’s Nii Quaye Joseph with only one second to win the third placed with a time of two hours and 36 minutes.

In a distance of 48km over four laps in the Women’s Junior Category, Malek was first to finished across the line with a time of one hours, 38 minutes, 58 seconds, followed by another Algerian Bellile Hosna with a time of one hour, 44 minutes, and 51 seconds.

Ethiopian Disasa Keno mounted the podium for bronze medal with a finished time of one hour, 44 minutes and 51 seconds on the clock.

However, Ghana’s Dakleti Charlotte was not able to participant in Saturday’s competition due to an injury.