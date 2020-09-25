knife
Two suspects in connection with a knife assault that injured four people earlier Friday near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo have been arrested, reported local media.

France’s National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office announced an investigation was opened for “attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise.”

In January 2015, a terrorist attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo left 12 people killed. In the following days, a policewoman was shot dead and there was also an attack on a Jewish supermarket. The main perpetrators of these shootings had been killed in police raids.

Earlier this September, a trial of 14 suspects charged in connection with these attacks has begun in Paris.

