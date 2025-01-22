Two Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Cocoa Beans to Burkina Faso

The Kintampo Divisional Police Command in the Bono East Region has arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged smuggling of over 150 bags of cocoa beans to neighboring Burkina Faso.

The two suspects, Paul Milungu, 26, and Mohammed Bagaya, 22, both of whom are from Burkina Faso, were apprehended on January 18, 2025, following a tip-off from a concerned local resident.

According to police reports, the suspects loaded the cocoa beans into a DAF Cargo truck, which was registered with the number 3166D306. The truck also contained several packs of black polythene bags and used clothing. The journey reportedly began at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with the truck heading toward Burkina Faso.

However, the suspects made an unscheduled stop at Portor, a suburb of Kintampo, to rest. A Ghanaian citizen who grew suspicious of their activities informed the police, leading to their swift arrest.

Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Samuel Kofi Gampson, confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigations. Authorities are also working to trace the owners of the truck and the cocoa beans for further questioning. In the meantime, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has taken possession of the confiscated cocoa beans as investigations continue.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns over the illegal cocoa trade, which undermines the formal cocoa industry in Ghana and poses a threat to both the local economy and regulatory efforts aimed at controlling cocoa exports.