Two arrested in connection with death of 27- year-old in A/R

In the Ashanti Region, the police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the tragic demise of a 27-year-old young man who was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants in Tafo-Pankrono, located in the same region.

Owusu Banahene passed away on the 18th of October, shortly after his arrival at the hospital, having been discovered near a public restroom in the vicinity. While the exact circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation by the police, the family of the deceased suspects that it may be linked to a long-standing conflict between rival youth groups from Adabraka and Pankrono.

The untimely passing of this young man, who had plans to return abroad on the upcoming Friday, has incited strong emotions within the Pankrono community.

Anokye Clinton, the brother of the deceased, is urging the police to expedite their investigation and ensure the apprehension of the individuals responsible for this tragic incident.

In response to the heightened tensions, there has been a significant police presence in the area, with increased patrols aimed at preventing potential acts of retaliation.

Mr. Clinton expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s the youth who have been having problems with Pankrono. They always come here, either to steal or fight. If something happens, they don’t know how to resolve their issue. They always come and fight, and it has been going on for centuries. When they come, and we call the police, they come to arrest the person, and the next day the person is walking freely. We will not let it slide unless one of them dies too.

The deceased was set to travel today to Canada, and every documentation was ready. And the next day, you guys just stabbed him. I was called that someone has stabbed him to death over an area fight.”