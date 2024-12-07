Two Arrested in Ghana’s Ongoing Elections: One for Possession of Weapon, Another for Electoral Offences

In the latest developments surrounding Ghana’s 2024 general elections, the police have arrested two individuals in separate incidents.

Michael Allotey was apprehended at the St. Theresa School polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency in Accra for possession of a weapon. A statement from the Ghana Police Service confirmed that he is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, in the Bono East Region, Dery Joseph, an Electoral Commission official in Kintampo South Constituency, has also been arrested for electoral misconduct.

The suspect allegedly issued 15 ballot papers at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station that omitted the name of the first presidential candidate.

Joseph is under investigation for his actions, which have raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Both arrests underscore the heightened security measures being enforced during the election, which is currently underway across the country.

