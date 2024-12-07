Two Arrested in Ghana’s Ongoing Elections: One for Possession of Weapon, Another for Electoral Offences

In the latest developments surrounding Ghana’s 2024 general elections, the police have arrested two individuals in separate incidents.

Michael Allotey was apprehended at the St. Theresa School polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency in Accra for possession of a weapon. A statement from the Ghana Police Service confirmed that he is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐓 𝐒𝐓. 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐍 𝐎𝐊𝐀𝐈𝐊𝐖𝐄𝐈 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐑𝐀 pic.twitter.com/reVFfNXXnq — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

Meanwhile, in the Bono East Region, Dery Joseph, an Electoral Commission official in Kintampo South Constituency, has also been arrested for electoral misconduct.

The suspect allegedly issued 15 ballot papers at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station that omitted the name of the first presidential candidate.

Joseph is under investigation for his actions, which have raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐂 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 pic.twitter.com/TpybWYJEUw — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

Both arrests underscore the heightened security measures being enforced during the election, which is currently underway across the country.

