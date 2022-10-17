Two Aspirants of Ghana Communication Technology University promise transformational leadership

Two Students aspiring to become President and Vice President of the School Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Communication Technology University have promised to institute transformational leadership that will inure to the benefit of the school.

The Students; Enoch Nii Ahene Nunoo, a Level 300 Bsc Information Technology who is aspiring to become the SRC President and Eunice Benjotim Notob, a level 300 Bsc Management student vying for the SRC Vice Presidential position have also promised to bring in policies that would uplift the image of the University and enhance the performance of students outside school.

In a joint policy statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday the two Aspirants said they had learnt a lot from behind the scenes and aspire to improve student well-being on campus.

In the academia sector, the Aspirants promised Scholarship opportunities for the students to acquire more knowledge in and outside the shores of the country.

“Just like the past administrations that started an International School Fair to educate students on international scholarships, we will follow suit, as we have realized its need among students. More student entrepreneurs will have the privilege of selling their goods and providing services to the student body and also have the opportunity to advertise during school events”.

On internship they promised to aid students with internships and National Service Scheme opportunities from organizations such as Stanford Seed Ghana who were already into such programmes for the youth.

They said Proper training of students for USAG programmes would ensure that the performance of students in competitions at the national level would raise the flag of GCTU high.

On international exchange programmes, “We will partner AIESEC to help students explore international Exchange Programmes and help them explore different styles of education and expand their employment opportunities.

“Internet connectivity on all campuses will be improved (especially on the Abeka Campus, while attempts will be made to extend school Wi-Fi coverage to nearby hostels.

The statement said on Healthcare, Sanitation and Welfare, Students’ healthcare was closely linked to their academic performance and the Enoch and Eunice agenda would to ensure students got quality healthcare, not neglecting the many sanitation issues in the school.

On food on campus, they promised to find another solution to the lack of food variety, since the Bush Canteen would soon be reconstructed and the Abeka Campus Cafeterias were not functioning effectively.

“Guidance is a great asset to students on campus, in terms of their emotional and psychological wellbeing. Students make decisions on a daily basis, and those decisions go a long way to affect their lives and futures. We will liaise with the guidance and counselling team to adopt new ways to enhance the provision of guidance and counselling to students”.

On Sports, the duo promised to aid students with passion for sports, to have access to scholarship programmes and sporting would become a more vibrant part of campus life, as a variety of games (SRC games & Inter-hostel/faculty/campus games) would be organized to unearth talents in students.

“We will also collaborate with external bodies to organize games (USAG Games) and maintain the football pitch and provide more sporting items.

“Classrooms, sporting facilities, washrooms and other outdoor infrastructure will be maintained regularly to ensure constant availability. The renovation and transformation of classrooms on the C-Block into Learning Hubs will be taken up by the SRC and made widespread.

“Foreign students are paramount to the international recognition of our noble institution. The ratio of international students to national students is about 1 to 100. We intend to partner hostels to accommodate international students, have English tutorials for them (Lookupp), as well as Peer Mentorship programmes for ISA.

“We will also aid them with their resident permits, help resolve the high tuition fee rate. Renovation of International Students’ Hostel for the international students. Priority will be given to international students and students from outside Accra in the allocation of rooms”.

In the Promotion of Women in STEM the statement said, “All over the world, the percentage of women working in STEM fields are less, even more so in Ghana. However, without the presence of women in the STEM fields, innovation will be limited and will exclude half of the population. We need more women in STEM to further innovation and represent the needs of society. That is why we will take initiatives (with WOCOM) to organize educative programmes for women to educate them on the importance of being in the STEM fields and put support systems in place to motivate and support them.

On Extra-Curricular Activities the Aspirants promised to create an avenue for students to have fun and socialize, to build strong networks for the future.

“Hence, Clubs like debate, game, cook, and chess clubs will be formed. A library management system will be developed to assist the library staff in their duties. Finally, the revamp of the much-anticipated SRC week, filled with a variety of activities that will keep students excited.

We are passionate about patriotism, genuine leadership and development, and will inculcate these into fellow students, especially because transformational leadership is where we focus in our style of leadership, where student leaders will be trained to prepare them for various leadership roles to achieve development.