Two Boko Haram militants killed in Cameroon

At least two militants of terror group Boko Haram have been killed in Cameroon’s Far North region, military and local sources said on Monday.

They said the attackers ambushed government forces on patrol in the village of Moskota of the region on Sunday night.

The soldiers repelled the attack, killing two militants on the spot and injuring several others, a military official told Xinhua but asked not to be named.

One soldier died in the attack, according to the sources. Enditem