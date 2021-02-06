Two siblings who allegedly connived to steal a taxi cab have been granted a GHc 60,000.00 bail with two sureties each, by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.

Joseph Acquah and Kofi Owusu, both drivers, were said to have agreed and acted together with a common purpose to commit the crime of stealing.

They pleaded not guilty to the offence and would reappear before the Court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah on March 02, this year.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Francisca Nyarko, told the Court that, Dauda Abdul Mumumi, the complainant, was an auto mechanic who resides at Buoho.

The accused also resides at Adwumakase near Kumsai,

She said somewhere in June 2020, the complainant gave his Daewoo Matrix Taxi cab with the registration number AS 7620-12 to Acquah to be used for commercial purpose.

She said before handing over the cab, the complainant warned him not to give out the vehicle to any other driver, which he agreed.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said on June, 07, 2020, Acquah made an arrangement with Owusu, who was his brother, to steal the car, which they did.

She said after the act, Acquah informed the complainant that the vehicle had been snatched from Owusu at Breman Nkwontwima in the Suame Municipality, but neither he nor Owusu made any report to the Police.

The complainant who suspected a foul play reported the matter to the Tafo-Pankrono Police and the two brothers were arrested.

The prosecution said after careful investigations the two were charged for stealing and brought before the court.