Two cases of Monkey Pox recorded in Western North

The Western North Region has confirmed two cases of Monkeypox disease in the Wiawso Municipality of the Region.

Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, the Regional Minister announced this at a Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) meeting to deliberate on the control and preventive measures for the outbreak of the disease in the Region.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Regional Chief Director, Mr Ebenezer Amoah, and Regional Director of Health, Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu agreed that the Regional Coordinating Council and Regional Health Directorate would intensify public sensitisation and awareness at all levels to promote preventive measures.

The meeting called on the public to regularly wash and sanitise their hands, cook fresh meat very well before consumption, wash hands thoroughly after handling fresh meat and to avoid close contact with infected persons.

They were also advised. to seek prompt healthcare, ensure adequate isolation as well as monitor affected persons.

The meeting further called on residents to remain vigilant to keep their families and communities safe through the adherence of all the preventive measures.

The Regional Health Director also advised the general public to report symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pains, body aches, swollen lump nodes and any kind of skin rashes to the nearest health facility for early detection and management.