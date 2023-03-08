Two children killed in Ghanaian capital flood

Two children died from drowning in the floods caused by heavy rain that hit the Ghanaian capital of Accra early Tuesday, an official confirmed to Xinhua.

George Ayisah, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), said that the incident happened in the southwestern enclave of the capital where the bodies of an 11-year-old girl and her nine-year-old younger brother have been retrieved.’

Eyewitnesses said the deceased lived with their parents in a one-room house, and the flood waters from the morning rains broke the walls and entered their room, washing away the two. The mother of the deceased was fortunately rescued with one of her children by a neighbor.

The NADMO spokesman said rescue teams from the organization had been moving around the capital, rescuing families and individuals in critical situations.

“These are flash floods, and the rescue teams are still out there, assisting people in difficult situations after the rains. People have been calling our hotlines since morning, and we’ve been attending to them,” Ayisah added. Enditem