Two communities in Shama District receive smart learning tools

The Supomu-Dunkwa and Komfeku communities in the Shama District of Western Region have received 50 tablets each and other electronic learning materials to improve upon their studies.

The 100 gadgets donated by the Member of Parliament, Mr Erickson Abakah would also advance peer to peer learning via internet, aid in students research and help them to become abreast with modern trends in the technology space.

Mr. Erickson Abakah, the MP, during a separate handing over ceremony within the two communities noted that the district could not afford to stay back in the technology space as it had become critical to human development.

He encouraged the students to use the gadgets to search for more knowledge and current information to make them informed about things around them.

Mr. Abakah said it was important that no child was left behind in quality education delivery.

The MP later donated hundreds of desks to be supplied to other schools.

Mr. Raphael Taylor, the District Education Director was pleased with the supply of the gadgets, adding, “we are happy that our children in the districts are becoming exposed to the digital space”.

He tasked the teachers to take care of the gadgets and keep them in a safe place to avoid theft or destruction.

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive, said the presentation had given equal level playing grounds for children within the district to better compete with children in cities and even the globe at large.

He encouraged the children to be mindful of their academic work to help on unearth their God given potentials.