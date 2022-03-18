Two Construction Firms Hot Over Delay In Projects Execution

A Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has warned two construction firms for the delay in delivery of a market complex and shoddy work being carried out on a storm drainage project in the Wa Municipality.

Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah said the Q&QEC Limited, which was executing work on phase one of the market complex failed to be on schedule with only 70 per cent of work done on the project.

Mr Korsah gave the warning to the two firms during an inspection tour of the Ghana Secondary City Support Projects sponsored by the World Bank under the Urban Development Grant facility of GH¢6.5 million.

The market project has facilities such as market stores, restaurant, clinic, town hall, creche, a police post and a fire station.

However, the facilities cannot be used because of the delay in the completion of the first phase.

He said two other construction firms who worked on phase two and phase three the project had completed their slots and handed over the projects in September 2021 to the Wa Municipal Assembly.

“It has been more than a year now and work is still about 70 per cent; this project funds are available throughout and your own internal challenges must not be used to cause a delay on the project,” he cautioned.

At the 225 metres storm drain site, the Minister realised that the construction firm, Saidmo Realities carried out some works, which were not in accordance with contract specifications.

For instance, the casting of concrete on the base ground should have a measurement of 50mm but work so far done was measured at 30mm of concrete cast on the ground.

The firm was asked to top it up to the 50mm as required by the contract specifications.

The Storm drain was supposed to be a 4.5 by two metres culvert and the firm had been able to execute 20 per cent of work.

The firm is supposed to complete the project by April 4, ahead of the rains, which may disrupt the progress of work.

Mr Korsah said the progress of work was slow and asked the Wa Municipal Assembly to send an official report on the stage of work on the projects as soon as possible to the appropriate Ministries involved to decide.

“I am not impressed in the least about the quality of work done, and in keeping to the schedule at the market and the storm drain. The two firms have no capacity, and their technical know-how is also in question.

“We cannot accept these things; we need to take a decisive decision on such individuals. The completion of the project is two weeks away and only 20 per cent of work has been done,” he said.

A spokesperson of Saidmo Realities explained that the acquisition of machines in Wa was a huge problem, which contributed to the delay in the execution of the project.