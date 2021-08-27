Two-day agric sector review opens with a field trip

Stakeholders in the agriculture value chain have paid a working visit to two businesses in the sector to open a two-day Western Regional Joint Sector Review conference.

The conference, under the theme: “Consolidating the Gains of Planting for Food and Jobs in the wake of the COVID-19” would enable industry players to put together solid suggestions for policy direction and investment in the agriculture centre for food security and resilience.

The field visit, took them to Virgin Coconut Processing Centre, a wholly Ghanaian owned business and a pig farm within the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality to aid in observation, interaction and networking.

At the Coconut Processing Centre, the Quality Control Officer, Mr Samuel Quaye, took participants through the various production methods, sourcing of raw materials and production capacity.

He said the factory had the ability to produce 30 tonnes of pure coconut oil under a normal schedule.

Mr. Patrick Akowua, the Western Regional Director of Agriculture told participants that the review was to obtain the Regional perspective of stakeholders at the decentralized level, to inform planning and effective implementation in the sector.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture instituted the Sector Review programme in 2008 to allow annual engagement on issues affecting the agriculture space, measures to be adopted to make it more attractive to the youth, financing mechanisms, subsidies and general improvement of the sector.