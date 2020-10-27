At least two people died in an attack in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost, the country’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

A further 25 people were wounded in the incident, where a car bomb went off before gunfire was opened on a compound of police special forces in the capital city of the same name, the ministry said, ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

According to the ministry, six assailants were involved in the incident.

The ministry said that four assailants have been killed so far and that efforts were underway to take down the remaining two.

It added that the majority of the victims were civilians.No group has claimed responsibility for the incident as of yet, but the Taliban are active in the province.

A spokesman for the militant group, Zabiullah Mujahid, told dpa that he was “trying to gather information” when asked whether the group was behind the incident.