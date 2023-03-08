Two dead after heavy downpour at New Botianor

Two siblings have been killed by floods at Baba Dogo, a suburb of New Botianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region after a downpour on Tuesday dawn.

According to eyewitnesses, the flood waters carried the two siblings, who are aged 11 and nine, away when together with their mother, they tried relocating from their collapsed building as a result of the rain.

The body of the 11-year-old girl has been found, while that of the nine-year-old boy was still missing as at Tuesday evening.

A resident said some affected people had been compelled to relocate to other areas due to the heavy flow of floods each time it rained.

She said the main drain in the area had been demolished resulting in the flooding. “It is sad to lose two children to a flood in a single day.”

Another resident said that the situation had been reported to the authorities with the Works and Housing Minister visiting the area some few weeks ago.

“It is just unfortunate that what we have been trying to avoid has happened,” another resident told the GNA.

He said the Minister had been briefed on the source of the problem and residents were expecting that it will be addressed.

In a related development, the Broadcasting Tuba highway, near the Kasoa tollbooth was flooded with washed mud from the hills, resulting in some commercial vehicles getting stuck in the thick mud.

Due to stone quarry and sand winning activities, the Tuba stretch of the Accra Kasoa highway get flooded each time it rains, causing heavy traffic and residents are calling for that issue to be fixed.