Two dead and several injured after train crash in the Czech Republic

Two people were killed and dozens injured in a train crash in the Czech republic, the CTK news agency reported on Wednesday, citing rescue services.

There were 38 people injured, several of them in critical condition, according to the report.

The collision involved an express train coming from Munich, Germany, and a passenger train.

Dozens of rescue workers and four helicopters were deployed at the scene to treat the injured and take them to hospitals. Help also came from Germany.

“The situation is serious, I am on my way to the scene of the accident,” Czech Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said.

According to initial findings, the Munich-Prague express train had run past a stop sign at Domazlice near the German border. It then collided with the local train, a so-called RegioShark, which runs on the Plzen-Domazlice route.

Accidents repeatedly occur on Czech railway lines. Safety technology is considered outdated in many places and the government has launched a modernization programme.

Just a year ago, two trains collided in the Ore Mountains near the German border. Two people died, one of them German.